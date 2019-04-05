|
|
Frances E. (Giglio) Lytle 1942 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Frances E. (Giglio) Lytle, age 76, passed away on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica, on December 17, 1942, a daughter of the late Patrick and Helen Atwell Giglio. She attended local schools and MVCC. On November 8, 1986, she was married to William "Bill" Lytle in Historic Old St. Johns Church, a blessed union of 32 years. Frances was at one time employed with the Utica City School District. She then worked alongside her husband Bill, as the bookkeeper in the operation of the family business "Fay Street Warehouse" until her retirement. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Surviving are her beloved husband Bill; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Kevin Klein, of Clinton, Lisa and Scott Lyons, of Clayville and Michele Wolcott, of AZ; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Tammy Wolcott, of Oriskany; her beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Cheyenne, Joshua, Mackenzie and Donte'; one beloved great-grandson, Liam; her siblings, Jane Puleo, Adrienne Giglio, Cathy Giruzzi, Lisa and Jack Malos, Nick and Sandy Giglio, Bob and Lorraine Giglio, John and Faith Giglio;and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Sister Catherine Marie Giglio, SOJ; her brother, Bill Giglio; her in-laws, Gale and Gladys Lytle, Sr., Gale Lytle, Jr., Richard Lytle and Bonnie White.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday (today), from 2-5 p.m., at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. All are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday morning, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frances may be made to Hospice Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available.
A special thank you is extended to the nurses of Hospice Care Inc. and St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their care and compassion at this difficult time.
