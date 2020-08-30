1/1
Frances E. Richards
Frances E. Richards 1923 - 2020
UTICA - Frances E. Richards, 97, passed away on August 29, 2020, at the Grand of Utica.
Frances was born in West Winfield, on August 7, 1923, a daughter of David and Beatrice (Crane) Folds. She was raised and educated in West Winfield and was a graduate of West Winfield High School. Frances was united in marriage to Harold D. Richards, a blessed union until his passing in 1982. For many years, Frances was employed at Marcy Psychiatric Center. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Frances enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, especially gardening and working around her house. Her favorite past times were painting, arts and crafts and cooking. Frances loved everyone and never judged anyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Carol Richards and Tom Clampet, Utica, who took care of Frances and she loved like a son; and Elaine Nole, Gloversville; a son, James Donlyuk and wife, Dottie, of NH; a daughter-in-law, Karen Donlyuk, New Hartford; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Luke) Case, Cassie Crossett, Brian (Charlene) Whaley, Renee (Mike) Aughey, Angela (Pat) Holmes, Lisa (Levon) Jackson, Scott (Gina) Donlyuk, Troy (Shevon) Donlyuk and Crystal Donlyuk; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three children, Jeannie Donlyuk, Lawrence Donlyuk and Nancy Donlyuk; several brothers and sisters; and her canine companion, Cody.
Mrs. Richards' calling hours are Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 10-12, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, with a service to be held at 12:00. Burial will be in North Gage Cemetery. Face masks are required, social distancing will be enforced and contact tracing will be implemented.
Those so wishing, may make donations in Frances' memory to RCIL or The Grand of Utica.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to staff of The Grand of Utica and RCIL, for all the loving care given to Frances.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
