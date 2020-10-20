Frances J. DeMaria
SAUQUOIT - Frances J. DeMaria, 98, of Sauquoit, NY, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 18, 2020 with her loved ones by her side.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Giacomo and (Ida Copia) Gaci and was educated there; she was a seamstress by trade.
On April 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Nicholas DeMaria, a blessed commitment of 22 years until his passing on June 19,1972.
She was a communicant of St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks, NY and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Frances will be sadly missed by her family; daughter, Maria E. Garramone and her husband, Gerard; son, Frank DeMaria and his wife, Marleen; and her grandchildren, Nicole Garramone and her significant other, Whitney Warner, Christina Hines and her husband, Jon, Gianna Garramone and Frank DeMaria. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many life long friends.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Josephine LoPorto and Mary Ferracane.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Abraham Esper. Interment will be at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY, at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Thursday, 4-6 p.m., at the John L. Matt Funeral Home, 3309 Oneida St., Chadwicks, NY. We ask for your patience when calling to support the DeMaria family; face coverings must be worn covering both nose and mouth, social distancing must be practiced and contact tracing will be implemented. These rules will also apply to the funeral services at the church as well.
