|
|
Frances J. Marriott 1923 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Frances J. Marriott, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 16, 2019, in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.
She was born on March 3, 1923, in Edmeston, daughter of the late Charles and Nora Caulder Marriott. A lifelong area resident, she was educated in West Burlington and West Winfield public schools. In 1940, she moved from West Burlington to Richfield Springs. For many years, she worked for the General Electric Company in Utica, retiring in 1977. Frances had a strong belief in God and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs. In her leisure time, she enjoyed dancing. Frances will always be remembered as a loving, caring and helpful lady who, for many years, was devoted to the care of her mother. She loved her family and they showed that love to her in return. She will be truly missed.
Surviving her are two brothers, John Marriott, of Leonardsville, and Warren Marriott and his wife, Miriam, of West Winfield; six sisters, Dorothy Griffiths, of Leonardsville, Louise Holmes, of Unadilla Forks, Emma O'Connor, of Richfield Springs, Eleanor Phillips, of Waterville, Iva Lewis and her husband, Frank, of Waterville, and Beverly Szewczyk and her husband, Joseph, of Paris Hill; a sister-in-law, Sheila Marriott; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Melvin, Owen and Frank Marriott, and two sisters, Myra Patrick and Lorraine Marriott.
Calling hours for Frances will be on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday in St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs. The Reverend Jill Stellman, Priest in Charge, will officiate. Interment will follow in Unadilla Forks Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019