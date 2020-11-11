Frances Jastremski 1929 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Frances Jastremski passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Frances was born on July 22, 1929.
She was predeceased by her parents; husbands; a daughter; granddaughter; grandson; sister; and several brothers.
She leaves behind: daughters, Jennifer Tine, Deborah Jastremski, Helene Jacobson and Janice Kibbee; and son, Frank Jastremski and his wife, Elaine and sons, Paul Joynt and Daniel Joynt. She also leaves a sister; brothers; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was a loving and giving woman who will be dearly missed.
In keeping with Frances' wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
