|
|
Frances Kernan Gilroy 1924 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Frances Kernan Gilroy, 95, of New Hartford, died peacefully at her home, September 24, 2019.
Fannie was born, March 18, 1924, in Utica, the daughter of the late James S. and Angela Shriver Kernan. She graduated from the Utica Country Day School and The Noroton School, Convent of the Sacred Heart.
She married Lawrence T. Gilroy, Jr. on January 14, 1956 at St. John's Church, Utica. He died in 1994.
First and foremost, she was a woman of deep faith attending daily Mass and actively volunteering in her church. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church. She also volunteered with many charitable community organizations.
Family was central to Fannie, starting with a lifelong bond with her siblings, their spouses and their children and her many cousins. Extra special was the arrival of her three grandsons and the joy of being part of their lives as they grew up.
Frances was a lifelong golfer and tennis player at the Sadaquada Golf Club. She also was an avid Bridge player and gardener, being a member of the Pippin Hill Garden Club. Through these various activities she developed many deep and lasting friendships.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence T., III and Elizabeth Gilroy, of New Hartford; her grandsons, Lawrence T. (Tom), IV, Shriver and Benjamin Gilroy, all of New York City; her sister, Mary Angela Kernan, of Whitesboro; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her four brothers, William, James, Bernard and Leslie; and many beloved in-laws.
The family would like to thank Oxford Home Care and the wonderful caregivers who brought joy to her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Thursday, at 10:00 AM, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 66 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday (today) from 4-7 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Frances' memory may be made to The Lawrence T. Gilroy, Jr. Fund at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
Online messages of sympathy maybe left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019