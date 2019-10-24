|
|
Frances Malagese 1921 - 2019
UTICA - Frances Malagese, 97, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
She was born on December 26, 1921, in New Hartford, the daughter of Louis and Congetta (Mesina) Polizzi and was educated in New Hartford Schools. On November 6, 1941, Frances was united in marriage to Frank Malagese, until his passing on January 5, 1990. She was employed on the assembly lines at both General Electric and Mele Manufacturing. Frances was a member of Historic Old St. John's Church as well as their Ladies Guild, the North Utica Seniors and the West Side Seniors where she sang in both of their choirs. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends and loved traveling with the seniors on their trips.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Ricci, St. Augustine, FL; son, John (Vilroy) Malagese, Sr., Clinton; grandchildren, Tim LaRue, Brian LaRue, Melissa Maiolo, Michele Excell and John (Amy) Malagese, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Brianna, Amanda, Mikaela, Joe, III, Olivia, Daniel and Grayce; brother, Michael Polizzi; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Eugene LaRue; grandson-in-law, Michael Excell; sisters, Ida Cully, Mildred (Frank) O'Lite and Angela (James) Arrigo; brothers, Philip (Angeline) Polizzi, Joseph (Christine) Polizzi and Samuel (Shirley) Polizzi.
In keeping with Frances' wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Entombment will in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, Yorkville.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019