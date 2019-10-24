The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Malagese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Malagese


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Malagese Obituary
Frances Malagese 1921 - 2019
UTICA - Frances Malagese, 97, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
She was born on December 26, 1921, in New Hartford, the daughter of Louis and Congetta (Mesina) Polizzi and was educated in New Hartford Schools. On November 6, 1941, Frances was united in marriage to Frank Malagese, until his passing on January 5, 1990. She was employed on the assembly lines at both General Electric and Mele Manufacturing. Frances was a member of Historic Old St. John's Church as well as their Ladies Guild, the North Utica Seniors and the West Side Seniors where she sang in both of their choirs. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends and loved traveling with the seniors on their trips.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Ricci, St. Augustine, FL; son, John (Vilroy) Malagese, Sr., Clinton; grandchildren, Tim LaRue, Brian LaRue, Melissa Maiolo, Michele Excell and John (Amy) Malagese, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Brianna, Amanda, Mikaela, Joe, III, Olivia, Daniel and Grayce; brother, Michael Polizzi; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Eugene LaRue; grandson-in-law, Michael Excell; sisters, Ida Cully, Mildred (Frank) O'Lite and Angela (James) Arrigo; brothers, Philip (Angeline) Polizzi, Joseph (Christine) Polizzi and Samuel (Shirley) Polizzi.
In keeping with Frances' wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Entombment will in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, Yorkville.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Home
Download Now