Frances Reina 1926 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Frances Reina, 94, of Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Frances was born on February 26, 1926, the daughter of the late Frank and Balbina (Pezdek) Skowron. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1943. On January 14, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Angelo Reina. They shared a blessed and loving marriage of 70 years, until her beloved Angelo passed away on April 18, 2015.
Frances worked as the Assistant Librarian at the Frankfort Free Library for 27 years. She was a devout communicant of Our Lady, Queen of Apostles Church.
Frances leaves behind her devoted children, Cindy and Jon Loiacano, Fran and Diane Reina, Rick and Crystal Reina and Nancy Reina, with whom she resided. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Frances is survived by her dear sister, Jane Jaskowiak; her in-laws, Marion Skowron, Eleanor Tamburro and Lucy Reina; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Nell and Frank Majewicz; her brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Gloria Skowron; her brother, Steve Skowron; her brother-in-law, Steve Jaskowiak; and her in-laws, Mamie and Dominick Lille, Frank and Muriel Reina, Sam and Virginia Reina and Joseph Reina.
Frances' beloved family will gather privately to commemorate her life and bid their farewells to her. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, with final committal in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Angelo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frances's name may be made to Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, 412 S. Frankfort Street, Frankfort, NY 13340 or to the Frankfort Free Library, 123 Frankfort Street, Frankfort, NY 13340.
Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Amy Gorczynski for her many years of care, compassion, and support. We would also like to thank the entire staff of the Sitrin Rehab Center and the Mulberry House, especially acknowledging Drs. Chase and Pylman and Christina Wasielewski for their care, support and compassion for the past two months.
The Reina family has entrusted their mother's final wishes to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.