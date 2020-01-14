|
|
Francess "Fanny" Gorney Wright 1943 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Francess "Fanny" Gorney Wright, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning January 11, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY.
She was born on April 27, 1943, in Cooperstown, daughter of the late Alfred M. and Rosa Isenor Gorney. A lifelong Richfield Springs resident, she graduated from Richfield Springs High School with the Class of 1961. She continued her education at Mohawk Valley Community College and graduated in 1963. Her first employment was at the AT&T Data Communications School at the Otesaga Hotel. She later went on to work at Richfield Springs Central School and did a variety of jobs such as teacher aide/monitor, secretary in the Business Office and tax collector for the district. She was always willing to help out in any way she was asked and was truly a team player, putting others' needs ahead of her own. Fran enjoyed working with the children and the comradery of the people she worked with. In 2010, she retired after nearly 35 years of dedicated service.
On June 4, 1966, Francess was united in marriage to Richard L. Wright in St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs. They made their home and raised their children on Sunset View Farm, Richfield Springs. Mrs. Wright had a strong faith in God and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs, where she served on the Church Vestry. Francess had a strong sense of community and served as a member of various Richfield Springs Central School organizations: PTO, Band Boosters, Sports Boosters and the Richfield Springs School Foundation. She also enjoyed volunteering to assist her children and grandchildren with Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and 4-H Club. Mrs. Wright will always be remembered as a caring, loving and helpful lady. She was loved by all and will be sadly missed by her many friends and family, but especially by her cherished grandchildren.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 53 years, Richard; a son, Richard L. Wright, Jr. and his wife, Beate, of Clifton, VA; one daughter, Susanne Smith and her husband, Bradley, of Richfield Springs; a brother, Alfred M. Gorney, Jr. and his wife, Mary, of New Hartford; four grandchildren, Katrina and Erika Wright, Benjamin and Rebecca Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours for Mrs. Wright will be on Saturday morning, January 18th, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon in St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 12:00 noon in the church Sanctuary. The Reverend Father Steven A. Scarcia will officiate. A reception will be held in the Church Hall at the end of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Richfield Springs Volunteer Fire Department or The Richfield Springs Central School Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the church service.
Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020