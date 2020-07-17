1/1
Francine C. Sreca
Francine C. Sreca 1950 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Francine C. Sreca, 69, of Whitesboro, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on July 26, 1950 in New York Mills, NY, the daughter of Walter and Pauline (Leonard) Czyzycki. Fran was a graduate of New York Mills Union Free School and then furthered her education at SUNY Oswego, earning a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics. On July 6, 1974, she was united in marriage to Leslie F. Sreca at St. Mary's Church, New York Mills and together shared a blessed union of 46 years. Fran was employed as a dedicated math teacher at Perry Jr. High, New Hartford, for 32 years. She was proud to have been honored by the Genesis Group in 2006 with their Mohawk Valley Education Distinguished Service Award.
Over her lifetime, she was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute and the Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina.
Fran was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an award winning photographer, winning a Judges' Choice Award at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute Sidewalk Art Show in 2019 using a unique photography technique whereby taken through a crystal ball. Fran's most favorite models for her photography were her grandchildren and a reliable teddy bear named Myrtle. Fran loved spending the winters at their home in Myrtle Beach, SC, where she could spend time at the ocean, a place where she found great solitude. Fran was also an avid golfer in her youth and played for SUNY Oswego and was a member of Twin Ponds and Crestwood Golf Clubs. Her husband credits her for making him the avid golf lover that he is.
Surviving are her loving husband, Les, Whitesboro; daughter, Nancy (Kevin) Stilwell, New Hartford; son, Jeffrey (Yukari) Sreca, Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Kameryn, Everly and Corey Stilwell; sister, Carol Alsheimer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Barb Sreca; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her twin brother, Ronald Czyzycki; brother-in-law, Alan Alsheimer; and sister-in-law, Florence Humphrey.
Fran's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the paramedics of the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the emergency room staff for all their wonderful care and compassion.
Funeral services will be on Monday at 11:15 a.m. from Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro and 12 p.m. from Our Lady of the Rosary Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus-St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro. Attendees are required to wear face masks and follow proper social distancing. Our facility is operating at 33% and will allow visitors in on a rotating basis.
Remembrances in Fran's name may be made to the American Heart Association or COCVAC. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
