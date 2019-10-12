|
Francis A. Clarke, Jr. 1935 - 2019
CLINTON - Francis A. Clarke, Jr., age 83, of Clinton, went to meet our Lord and Savior on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community of NY.
Fran was born December 21, 1935, in Utica, to Francis A., Sr., and Minnie Lee Clarke. He attended Utica Free Academy and later received his GED. At the age of 18, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served as an active military member during the War of Vietnam, until honorably being discharged as a Sergeant in 1960. Fran married the love of his life, Deanna (Dee) Ruth Evans, on May 31, 1958. Together they made a home in Clinton and raised three daughters, Jennifer, Cherie and Tammy. Fran made a living driving 18-wheelers for over 40 years, including Rite Aid and Mobil Corp., until his retirement, while serving in the New York Army National Guard, 107th Military Police Co., from 1964 until his retirement as a Sergeant First Class in 1995. Fran was a true patriot and loved serving his country.
He believed in hard work and trying to do the best you can at whatever is set forth in front of you. These characteristics, along with his passion for his beloved wife, Dee, would define his life. His hobbies were boundless by this definition, ranging from self-taught carpentry as a young man, remodeling his first home, to refined skills and a love for woodworking of beautiful pieces of furniture for his family. Fran was an avid gun collector and hunter and enjoyed these hobbies with close friends for many years. He was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church, the Masonic Oriental Lodge #224, F. & A. M., for over 50 years, and member of the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club.
Family and friends may remember Franny as sometimes difficult and opinionated and always a tough Marine. He had a quick wit and enjoyed endless sarcastic banter. At the same time, he was genuine and always first to offer help. He believed very strongly in honor and instilled in his loved ones the values of perseverance, hard work and keeping their word. At the end of his life, Fran had become a softer version of his past self. Humbled by the loss of his wife, Deanna, he lived his last years trying his best to do what he believed was right, to accept forgiveness, to be kind and offer a joke or helping hand to those he loved.
Fran was preceded in death by his parents, Francis A., Sr., and Minnie Lee Clarke; his wife, Deanna (Dee) Evans Clarke; and his grandchild, Gabrielle Leigh Downey.
He is survived by his children, Mr. & Mrs. Randy (Jennifer) Trapanick, Mr. & Mrs. William (Cherie) Downey and Mr. & Mrs. Roger (Tammy) Snell; his grandchildren, Robert Trapanick, Victoria Trapanick Wright and her husband, Timothy Wright, Maura and Claire Downey, and Morgan Pianka and her fiance, Jim Mattice; and his sisters, Sarah Jean Borek and Nancy Evans.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mia of Living Long at Home Agency, St. Luke's Home (Clark West) and Masonic Care Community (Tarrytown) for their dedicated care.
In keeping with Fran's wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be private. Interment with Military Honors will take place at the convenience of the family in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 East Main St., Waterville NY 13408.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019