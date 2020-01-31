|
Francis A. Marchio 1954 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mr. Francis Marchio, age 65, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his family at his side.
Born in Utica, NY, on November 6, 1954, Fran was the son of the late Frank A. and Catherine "Kay" (Mariani) Marchio. Fran was raised and educated in Utica where he graduated from T.R. Proctor High School in 1972. He continued his education at M.V.C.C. where he earned an Associate's Degree in Civil Engineering. Fran was married to the former Regina "Gina" Tantillo in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church; the couple shared in a 44 year union filled with love and a strong devotion for each other and their family.
In his quiet unassuming manner, Fran touched the lives of many people. Under the tutelage of his father he excelled in the field of masonry; he was truly a skilled craftsman. As a young man he started F.A.M. Construction Company, Inc. This was a successful and well-respected contracting firm for more than 45 years. Fran was a businessman that created a special rapport with each of his customers and received many notes thanking him both for a job well done and the respect that he displayed to them. When Fran actually took time to relax, he enjoyed spending time at the family camp in the Adirondacks, which he built with his father and brother and many memorable trips to New York City. After his retirement, he took a special interest in his vegetable garden, taking pride in sharing his produce with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Gina; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Catherine and David Christopher, of New Hartford; a son and daughter-in-law, Francis and Anna Marchio, of Holland Patent; five cherished grandchildren: twin granddaughters and his daily dose of sunshine, Lily Regina Christopher and Grace Jeanne Christopher and Denis Ivlichev and Darya "Dasha", and Mary Anna Ivlicheva, who were welcomed with open arms and much love; a sister-in-law, Anita Marchio, of New Hartford; aunts and uncles, Rosemary Assaro, of Utica and Thomas and Marilyn Mariani, of Frankfort. Also surviving are many, nieces and nephews, including Samuel and Shana Marchio, Francesca and Ryan McBride, Cara and Jason Musits and Michael Marchio; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and in-laws, Paula and Walter Loin, of New Hartford, Maria "Gay" Tantillo and Lucia and Fred Frontera, all of Utica. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel J. Marchio, in 2004 and an infant brother, Michael Marchio, in 1953.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 at Friedel, Williams, and Edmunds Funeral & Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Mr. Marchio's Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life, will be held on Monday Afternoon at 1:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica, NY 13501. Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The guidance, sincere compassion and care displayed by the Doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Elizabeth Medical Center will long be of great comfort to the family.
Please consider memorial contributions in Mr. Marchio's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Mohawk Valley. Envelope's will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
To view Mr. Marchio's online memorial please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020