Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church
Utica, NY
View Map
Francis A. Nicolosi Obituary
Francis A. Nicolosi 1943 - 2020
TOWN OF OHIO - Francis A. Nicolosi, 76, of the Town of Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Francis was born in Bronx, NY on August 30, 1943, a son of the late Hugo A. and Marie (Caputo) Nicolosi.
In the Bronx, on July 28, 1966, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Devine. For 20 years until his retirement in 1985, Francis was a Police Sergeant with the New York City Police Department. He was a member of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, Utica, the Deerfield Fish and Game Club, the Black Rock Fish and Game Club of Cornwall, NY, the N.Y.C. Sergeants Benevolent Association and the National Rifle Association.
Francis is survived by his wife, Geraldine; three sons, Robert Nicolosi and wife, Sharon, Remsen, NY, Michael Nicolosi, Henderson, NV and Thomas Nicolosi and wife, Lorraine, Henderson, NV; seven grandchildren, Sean, Caitlyn, Michael, Thomas, Brandon, Giovanna and Luciana; three great-grandchildren, Emma Grace, Emery and Kaitlyn; a sister, Janet Sileo, Edmeston, NY; a sister-in-law, Dr. Peggy Devine Merkel, PhD; a brother-in-law, Michael Devine and wife, Yolanda; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Nicolosi's funeral will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, Utica. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., Utica, are Monday morning from 10:00 - 12:00.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
