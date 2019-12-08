|
|
Francis A. "Vince" Nilles 1933 - 2019
HAMILTON - Francis A. "Vince" Nilles, 85, of Spring St., passed away, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born, December 20, 1933, in Chicago, IL, a son of Joseph and Barbara Marie Steffans Nilles and graduated high school in Coloma, Michigan. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On August 20, 1955, he married Janet J. Kolenda in Southampton, NY. She predeceased him on September 14, 1986. Vince started the Nilles Ford dealership in Hamilton in 1977 where he served as the President of the company until retiring at age 82. He was a member of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA). He was an avid golfer and enjoyed cars. Vince was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Hamilton.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Robert Slutsky, of Hamilton; son and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Diane Nilles, of Dresden, NY and Jill Nilles, of Madison; brother-in-law, Edward Mileski, of Coloma, MI; grandchildren, Brian Nilles and fiance', Sarah Rosario, of Fairport, NY, Kimberly and David Ennis, of Boston, MA, Brianna Slutsky, of Atlanta, GA and Benjamin Slutsky, of Waynesville, NC; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey J. Nilles, on April 3, 2019; a sister, Barbara Mileski; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Carol Nilles.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Hamilton. Spring interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hamilton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Community Memorial Hospital Foundation, 150 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346 or to St. Mary's Church, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019