Francis A. Scalzo 1944 - 2018
CLEARWATER, FL - Francis A. Scalzo, Sr., of Clearwater, Florida, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 18, 2018, with his loving family beside him.
He was born on April 20, 1944, in Utica, New York, son of the late Mario A. and Ida Mezzannini Scalzo, Sr. Francis was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School and Utica College of Syracuse University and retired from Oneida County Probation Department after 23 years.
He will be sadly missed by his family: beloved wife of 52 years, Antoinette Martorella Scalzo; his four children and their spouses: daughter, Marybeth and Scott Timian; three sons, Joseph and Katherine Scalzo, Francis, Jr. and Lori Scalzo and Andrew and Kara Scalzo; his six precious grandchildren, Timothy Redmond, Gia Timian, Alexander and Nicholas Scalzo and Ethan and Avery Scalzo; sister, Philomena Amodio; brother, Mario, Jr. and Carmelann Scalzo; sister, Josephine and John Giacovelli; in-laws, Marie and Martin Cheney and Linda Specht; aunts, Celeste and Larry Hurst and Anna Mezzannini. Also surviving are many special cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and six godchildren.
He was predeceased by his in-laws, Dominick and Aurora Martorella; brother-in-law, Angelo Amodio; sister, Mary Catherine Scalzo; nephew, Michael Amodio; nieces, Cara Scalzo and Gianna Rose Van Pelt; five special cousins; and a special friend, Vito Lia.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rev. John Rose for his spiritual guidance and the wonderful care from Suncoast Hospice.
In keeping with Francis' wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church in Chadwick's, NY. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Please omit flowers.
"Traditions are the stories that families write together, keep writing our story".
To view Francis' online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 11 to June 12, 2019