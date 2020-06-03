Francis G. Kreber 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Francis G. Kreber (Gabe), 88, of Utica, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Francis was born in Utica on September 10, 1931, the son of Raymond and Emma (Hetu) Kreber. A lifelong resident of West Utica, Francis was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Army. With employment at both the former Jerry Maxwell Restaurant and Lincoln Farms, he was employed for the greater part of his life at the Utica State Hospital from which he retired.
Francis was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in West Utica and was a member of the Greenfield Fish and Game Club. He was a lover of classic films and bingo, where he could often be found playing at various Catholic churches and Turning Stone Casino. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch, which he taught his many nieces and nephews how to play. Francis will always be remembered by family and friends as having an infectious laugh and positive outlook on life. A joy of living would be the best way to describe his usual demeanor and he never lost his curiosity and interest in things.
Mr. Kreber is survived by his sister, Pauline (Polly) Jones (Hal, deceased), of Wildwood, FL; cousin, Mary Louise Dumar, of Fonda, NY; ten loving nieces and nephews, Michael Schuyler (Maryellen), of Canastota, Richard Signorelli (Lenore), of Dolgeville, Andrea Meredith (Sean, deceased), of Sauquoit, Dan Kreber (Penny), of Beverly Hills, FL, Denise Rude (Ray), of The Villages, FL, Duane Kreber (Judy, deceased), of Citrus Springs, FL, Douglas Kreber (Tammy), of Sebastian, FL, Steven St. Germain, of Merritt Island, FL, Moe St. Germain (Mary), of Oswego and The Villages, FL and Ken St. Germain, of Albuquerque, NM; as well as several great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are friends and neighbors, including Jimmy, Karen, Cynthia and all his pals at Turning Stone Casino Bingo. He was predeceased by his brother, Major Stuart L. Kreber, USAF, Ret and his wife, Betty; and his sister, Rosemary Kreber Signorelli and her husband, Andy.
Due to recent health concerns, a private family funeral Mass will be celebrated. Francis will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Yorkville.
Those wishing to make a donation in Francis' memory, please consider Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Francis' family wishes to thank the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their excellent care and compassion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.