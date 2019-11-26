|
|
Francis J. Bronga 1942 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Francis J. Bronga, 77, of Frankfort, passed away at home unexpectedly, on Friday, November 22, 2019.
He was born in Utica on February 5, 1942, the son of the late Nicholas and Rosalia Regina Sinker Bronga and attended Utica schools. He served in the US Army from January 29, 1963 until his Honorable Discharge on February 2, 1965. He was married to Donna LaSalle on July 2, 1982 in Utica. The two shared a blessed union of 27 years until Donna's passing on November 4, 2009. Frank was employed as a Foreman for Mele Manufacturing in Utica for many years. Frank was a member and former Commander of the American Legion Post 845, Frankfort.
Frank is survived by his three beloved daughters and their spouses, Joleen and Mathew Volz, of Texas, Tammy McCarthy, of Deerfield and Tina and Paul McBee, of Utica; six grandchildren, Alyssa, McKenzi, Austin, Hannah, Paul, Jr. and Brandon; his good friend, Patti Kenneally; and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by one brother, Joseph Bronga in 1978; and one sister, Nicolette Egar in 2006.
Calling hours will be on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until 12 noon in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. His funeral will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12 noon in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Deacon James Bower. Interment will be in Oak View Cemetery. Members of the American Legion will meet Friday morning at 10:30 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Frank's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019