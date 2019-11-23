|
Francis J. Clonan 1946 - 2019
KIRKLAND - Fran, my loving husband and best friend, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 22, 2019, at home with me, Judy, his wife of 50 years; his sister-in-law, Diane Tuttle and brother-in-law, Jim Tuttle, by his side. Fran was predeceased by his brother, Robert; and his sister, Cynthia. He leaves a sister-in-law, Kathy Clonan, wife of Robert; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Stephanie and Tom and Teresa; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and George Harris; many nieces and nephews and their children; and special friends, Gary, Bruce and Dory.
Fran was a very special person, lover of animals, his dog, Chewy and cat, Bandit, always smiling and upbeat through everything. He loved having his own business, Wayside Woodworking, for 40 years. He will be greatly missed.
A thank you to the MVHS Dialysis Unit in Oneida, especially Wendy.
Per his wishes there will be no services.
Please consider donations to the Rome Humane Society in his honor.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019