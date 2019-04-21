Francis (Frank) J. Dooley 1955 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Francis (Frank) J. Dooley, 64, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care.

He was born on February 25, 1955, in Utica, a son of the late Frank and Catherine (Donnelly) Dooley. He was a 1973 graduate of Notre Dame High School. He continued his education at Utica College and then completed a Master's Degree in Computational Risk Management at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Frank started his career with Utica National Insurance and later with Met Life and most recently with Bank of New York Mellon in Oriskany, where he served in Computational Finance and Risk Management.

He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. Frank was a kind and courageous person who accepted his illness with bravery and fought every day to be as healthy as he could be. He was a motivational patient to his doctors, he never complained and never gave up the fight. He loved to sing and play the guitar and was an avid reader and a big fan of St. Thomas Aquinas. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends and co-workers.

He is survived by his brother, John Dooley, of Jackson Heights, Queens, NY, and his sister, Colleen Dooley, of Whitesboro. He also leaves many cousins and several great friends, including the Phelps family, Jeremy and Jody, Ron and Cindy and Kyle and Paris. Also, Chris and Rodger Potocki, Josiah Stevens, Pilar Lombana and Peter Mondo. He also leaves his many friends and co-workers at Bank of New York Mellon, including Greg Kelly.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Frank's physician, Dr. Najam ud Din for the wonderful care and many acts of kindness that he gave to Frank during his illness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St. in Whitesboro and at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019