Francis J. Durrigan 1943 - 2020
UTICA - Francis J. Durrigan, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Francis was born on January 2, 1943, in Utica, the son of Frank and Edith (Weed) Durrigan. He was a US Army veteran. On December 13, 1975, Francis married Suzanne Stockhauser, a union of 45 years. He was a shipping and receiving clerk with SUNY Poly prior to retiring.
Francis was a loving husband, devoted father and dedicated family man. He was a NY Giants and LA Dodgers fan and avid bowler.
Surviving besides his beloved wife, Suzanne, are his children, Eugene Durrigan, New Hartford, Christopher (Maria) Durrigan, Hawaii, David (Karen) Stockhauser, Vestal, NY, Shawn (Kari) Durrigan, Nevada and Kevin (Jaclyn) Durrigan, Utica; three grandchildren who were his best friends, Dylan, Ethan and Conor; and several cherished nieces and nephews.
Those folks who are comfortable attending visitation under COVID circumstances are welcome on Saturday morning from 10 to noon at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation at noon.
