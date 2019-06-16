|
Francis (Fran) J. Kloster 1930 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Francis (Fran) J. Kloster, passed away on June 15, 2019, with his family by his side at the Masonic Care Community.
He was born in Utica on June 17, 1930, the son of the late George and Anna Smith Kloster. Fran was married to Beverly Schug on February 12, 1955.
Fran proudly served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955 during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the New York Telephone Company, retiring after 35 years.
Fran was a member of the following organizations: New Hartford American Legion Post #1376, Remsen VFW Post #982, CWA Local #1126 and was a former trustee of St. Patrick's Church in Forestport. He was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford.
After living in New Hartford for many years, Fran and Bev moved to Kayuta Lake for several years and enjoyed the North Country and all it had to offer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Beverly; daughter, Judy (Bob) Butler, of Sauquoit; sons, Dennis (Shari), of MD, Martin (Linda), of Utica, Steven (Helen), of TN, and Tim (Vickie), of NC; sisters, Dolores Quinn, of CO, and Barbara Jones, of Syracuse; and a brother, Rev. George Kloster, of NC. Fran was predeceased by his brother, James Kloster. Fran is also survived by eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and special nieces, nephews and cousins, including life-long friend and cousin, Leonard Murphy.
The family wishes to thank the Masonic Care Community, especially the Manhattan household, for all the loving care and compassion that they showed Fran and his family. It will not be forgotten.
Calling hours are on Tuesday, June 18, from 4-7 PM at the Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Fran's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, at 10:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Forestport at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 16 to June 17, 2019