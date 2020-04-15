|
|
Francis J. Lallier, Jr. 1934 - 2020
DEANSBORO - Francis J. Lallier, Jr., 85, passed away on April 14, 2020.
He was born in Sauquoit on December 10, 1934, a son of the late Francis and Leona (Smith) Lallier. Fran was raised on the family farm and graduated from New Hartford Central School. Francis was married to Gwen Linder on March 2, 1957 at St. John's Church, New Hartford.
Fran was employed by GLF/Agway for 28 years before joining Norbco, Inc. After his retirement, he worked with his sons at Lallier Bros. Construction.
Francis was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years.
He was on the Town of Kirkland Planning Board, the boards of the Kirkland Art Center and Clinton Historical Society, was a 4-H Leader for 35 years and belonged to FFA. He was an avid vegetable gardener and won many blue ribbons at Old Sturbridge Village, MA. Fran authored the books, "Farms and Barns of Kirkland, NY" and "Little Country School #12."
Fran is survived by his wife, Gwen; five children, Virginia and Ronald Deep, Judith and Michael Pasick, James Lallier and Sue Cushman, Joseph and Tina Lallier and Amy and Patrick Foreman; eight grandchildren, Christopher and Carrie Lallier, Ryan Lallier, Sarah and Patrick Putney, Lisa Pasick, Michael Deep, Melissa Deep, Nicole Foreman and Lily Foreman; his ten brothers and sisters and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Martha Fetterly.
Private services will be held for the immediate family. Francis will be buried at Crown Hill Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Please consider donations in Francis' memory to Clinton Historical Society or St. Mary's Church, Clinton.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020