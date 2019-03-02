|
|
Francis J. Warmuth 1937 - 2019
CYPRESS, TX - Francis J. Warmuth, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, with his son Steven by his side.
He was born on May 31, 1937, in Utica, to Frank and Margaret (Lynch) Warmuth, attended Utica schools and graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University with a B.S. in chemistry. He truly enjoyed his career in metallurgy and metallography, over 30 years of it employed at Special Metals and in St. Joseph, MI and Houston, TX, as well.
He married Mary Ann Yacobelli on September 6, 1958; she survives him, along with their children, Susan (Richard) Cornnell, Nancy (Robert Sterling)Warmuth, Steven Warmuth and Anne Warmuth. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Victoria Warmuth, Roberta Warmuth, Andrew Cornnell, Nathan Warmuth and Christine Cornnell; and his siblings, William (Helen) Warmuth and Elizabeth (John) Kennedy. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Warmuth. He is also survived by his life-long friend, Tim Coakley and his "second son", Philip Bryant.
Fran loved his family, ice cream, learning and teaching, science, photography, the space program, jazz and classical music, mystery novels, dogs, discovering new restaurants, baseball, Star Trek, fixing anything mechanical and a good cup of strong black coffee.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services.
In his memory, please consider a gift to your local animal shelter or the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019