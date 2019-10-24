|
Francis L. "Hank" Kitlas 1927 - 2019
WHITESBORO, NY - Mr. Francis L. "Hank" Kitlas, age 91, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Utica, on December 1, 1927, a son of the late Lucien Kitlas. Hank was raised and educated in local schools and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Kitlas was married to the former Maryann Kusienski on April 30, 1955 in St. Stanislaus Church in Utica. The couple shared a loving union of over 57 years prior to Mrs. Kitlas's passing on January 28, 2012.
Mr. Kitlas was a salesperson for the R.H. Donnelley Corporation, in Syracuse, for many years prior to his retirement. His memberships include the Knights of Columbus and the New Hartford American Legion Post #1376. He also built his own camp on Kayuta Lake, in which family and friends enjoyed for many years.
Hank was a selfless man who always put the needs of others before his own; he was humble and kind and was an excellent role model for his family and many friends. Hank enjoyed skiing and patiently taught many adults and children the sport.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Chris Primarolo, of Whitesboro and Marybeth and Ted Kondzielawa, of Sauquoit; a son, Paul Kitlas, of Whitesboro; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Jay, Lindsay, Teddy, Alex, Jenna, Katie, and Alison; and great-granddaughter, Emma; and a sister, Theresa Jadlowski, of New York Mills. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Kitlas, of FL. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Kitlas; and a brother, Albert Kitlas.
Visitation will be held on Saturday evening, October 26, 2019 from 5-6 PM at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service and Celebration of Life immediately following visitation at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment, with Military Honors, will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Please consider memorial contributions in Francis' memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Hank's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Alexis Arabia and the entire staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, especially Irene, for the loving care and compassion that was shown to Hank throughout his illness.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019