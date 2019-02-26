|
|
Francis M. Ryan 1921 - 2019
CLIFTON PARK - Francis M. Ryan, 97, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019.
He was born on October 11, 1921, son of the late Francis and Gertrude (Martin) Ryan and attended Clinton Central School. Francis was married to Florence A. Nelson on December 23, 1938 - a blessed union of 78 years. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Army in Italy. Francis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and enjoyed working in his workshop. He was capable of repairing almost anything. He was the plant supervisor at Pettibone-Mulliken in Rome, NY, which manufactured heavy equipment. Before moving from the area, he was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Clark Mills and a lifetime member of the Clark Mills American Legion Post #26.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Betty Ryan, of Wellesley Island, NY; daughter and son-in-law, Doreen and Neil Swingruber, of Malta, NY; four grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
All are invited to call on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. following visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations, in Francis' memory, to Clark Mills American Legion, Post #26, PO Box 244, Clark Mills, NY 13321.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019