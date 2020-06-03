Francis "Chick" M. Sirianni 1935 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mr. Francis "Chick" M. Sirianni, 84, of Whitesboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Francis was born in Utica, on October 30, 1935, the son of Philip and Mary (Montecalvo) Sirianni. He was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. In 1957, Francis was united in marriage with Marlene Moschetti at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, Utica. Marlene passed away in 2012. Chick was employed as a firefighter with the Utica Fire Department, retiring in 1986, after many years of dedicated service. During his time with the UFD, he became one of the first EMT's in the City of Utica. After retirement, Chick fulfilled a longtime dream when he became owner/operator of the Happy Hobo Saloon, Utica. Chick was a member of the Police and Firemen's Association, the San Gennaro Club, was a founder of the Paisano Klub and a parishioner of the former St. Anne's Church, Whitesboro. In his younger years, Chick enjoyed hunting, but his true passion was cooking, whether it be at home or at the fire house.
Mr. Sirianni is survived by three sons, Mark Sirianni and his life partner, Regina Talerico, of N. Utica, Dean Sirianni and his wife, Carol, of N. Utica and Jeff Sirianni and his wife, Andrea, of Whitesboro; seven cherished grandchildren, Sara Sirianni and her fiancée, Jacob Schmiel, of Guilderland, NY, Paul Sirianni, of New Hartford, Philip Sirianni, of Albany, Nicholas Sirianni, of Remsen, Kristen Sirianni, of Nashville, TN, Anthony Sirianni, of Whitesboro and Jayden Sirianni, of Whitesboro; as well as many friends, especially his best buddy, Johnny Nole, of FL. Besides his wife, Marlene, Chick was predeceased by many of his brothers on the Utica Fire Department.
Due to recent health concerns, a private family funeral will be held. Chick will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Those wishing to make a donation in Chick's memory, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Mr. Sirianni's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., for the wonderful care you provided to Chick.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
WHITESBORO - Mr. Francis "Chick" M. Sirianni, 84, of Whitesboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Francis was born in Utica, on October 30, 1935, the son of Philip and Mary (Montecalvo) Sirianni. He was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. In 1957, Francis was united in marriage with Marlene Moschetti at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, Utica. Marlene passed away in 2012. Chick was employed as a firefighter with the Utica Fire Department, retiring in 1986, after many years of dedicated service. During his time with the UFD, he became one of the first EMT's in the City of Utica. After retirement, Chick fulfilled a longtime dream when he became owner/operator of the Happy Hobo Saloon, Utica. Chick was a member of the Police and Firemen's Association, the San Gennaro Club, was a founder of the Paisano Klub and a parishioner of the former St. Anne's Church, Whitesboro. In his younger years, Chick enjoyed hunting, but his true passion was cooking, whether it be at home or at the fire house.
Mr. Sirianni is survived by three sons, Mark Sirianni and his life partner, Regina Talerico, of N. Utica, Dean Sirianni and his wife, Carol, of N. Utica and Jeff Sirianni and his wife, Andrea, of Whitesboro; seven cherished grandchildren, Sara Sirianni and her fiancée, Jacob Schmiel, of Guilderland, NY, Paul Sirianni, of New Hartford, Philip Sirianni, of Albany, Nicholas Sirianni, of Remsen, Kristen Sirianni, of Nashville, TN, Anthony Sirianni, of Whitesboro and Jayden Sirianni, of Whitesboro; as well as many friends, especially his best buddy, Johnny Nole, of FL. Besides his wife, Marlene, Chick was predeceased by many of his brothers on the Utica Fire Department.
Due to recent health concerns, a private family funeral will be held. Chick will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Those wishing to make a donation in Chick's memory, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Mr. Sirianni's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., for the wonderful care you provided to Chick.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.