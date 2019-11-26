|
Francis N. Sansone 1939 - 2019
UTICA - Francis N. Sansone, 80, of Utica, passed away, November 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with his family by his side.
He was born, October 30, 1939, in Utica, a son of Anthony and Margaret Martorella Sansone. Frank received his education at Utica Free Academy and Simmons School of Mortuary Science. He married Patricia Ann Aceto in 1961. She died in 1971. Mr. Sansone owned and operated Sansone Funeral Home in Utica. Frank was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church in Utica and an honorary member of Skiba Post PLAV #20.
He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Michele and Keith Rabideau, Marcy and Francine Sansone, Utica; his grandson, Francis N. Sansone, II, New York Mills and his significant other, Christen and her children, Aubrie, Elijah and Alicia; and special cousins, Dolores Massa and her son, Joey. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Anthony and Donald.
The family would like to acknowledge St. Elizabeth Medical Center, all of their exceptional providers, ED, 3N, Special Care Unit and CTICU Staff, with special recognition to Iryna Pashkevich and Mary Waters, for caring for Frank with dignity and honor on his last day. Frank's daughters would like to express a special thank you to his grandson, Frankie, for going above and beyond for Pa.
In keeping with Frank's wishes, services will be private and at the family's convenience. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Whitesboro.
"Frank has gone to Florida."
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019