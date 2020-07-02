Francis Philip (Fenway) Clark 1930 - 2020
WEBSTER, NY/BARNEVELD, NY - Francis Philip (Fenway) Clark, 90, of Webster, NY and formerly of Barneveld, NY, passed away, peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born on June 10, 1930, in Bridgewater, NY, youngest son of the late Edward and Nellie Clark.
On September 15, 1956, he was united in marriage to Phyllis T. Shields who preceded him in death June 27, 2019. They had a blessed union of over 63 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. Clark was employed, for 35 years, as a heavy equipment operator and then labor foreman with the Oneida County Department of Public Works, Barneveld Garage. After retiring in 1991, he worked at the Glass Hill Golf Course as the maintenance man. Mr. Clark was a long-time volunteer for the Barneveld Fire Department. Along with his wife, he also owned and operated a family farm market stand in Barneveld for many years.
He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Hinckley, for many years; upon the closing of St. Ann's, he became a member of St. Leo's and St. Ann's, Holland Patent.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family. He was a man of few words but deep thoughts. Mr. Clark enjoyed farming, hunting, bowling, snowmobiling and fly fishing on the West Canada Creek behind the family home. He also enjoyed watching his beloved Red Sox, Syracuse basketball and became a Buffalo Bills fan.
He is survived by his children, Dennis (Rachel) Clark, of State College, PA, Michael (Laurie Helmer) Clark, of Poland, NY, Colleen (David) Werberig, of Victor, NY and Connie (Christopher) Thornton, of Webster, NY. He also leaves his grandchildren, Theresa (Chad) Jones, Annmarie Smith, Amanda (Jason) Garcia, Daniel (Katie) Clark, Allison (Anthony) McKinney, Aimee Clark, Andrew (Kaylyn) Clark, Eric Thornton (fiancé, Sarah Young) and Jason Thornton. He leaves great-grandchildren, Brookelyn, Bailee, Owen, Abigail, Aubree, Kayla, Cameron, Jack, Emma, Alexis, Arianna, Emma, Madison and Myles. He was the last of his generation being predeceased by brothers, Raymond and Harold; and his sister, Gertrude.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Momot for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Mr. Clark during his illness, as well as Unit 6-14 at Strong Memorial Hospital during his brief stay.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo's and St. Ann's Catholic Church, Holland Patent, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Oriskany Falls. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass. The Church will be operating at 33% capacity. Please remember to wear a mask; social distancing will be required. Contact tracing will be implemented.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Holland Patent.
For those who wish, please consider the American Heart Association
or Barneveld Fire Department in Mr. Clark's memory.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
