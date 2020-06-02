Francis R. Suppa, Sr. 1927 - 2020
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
UTICA, NY - Francis Raymond Suppa, 93, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Prayers to St. Joseph were answered as he peacefully was re-united with his wife and daughter for all eternity.
Francis was born in Utica on December 14, 1927, a son of the late Joseph "Chick" and Magdalen (Rizzo) Suppa. Raised and educated in Utica, he received his elementary education from Mt. Carmel School. A scholar athlete, Fran graduated from T.R. Proctor High School, Class of 1945 and a member of the National Honor Society. Active in sports, he lettered in basketball and track and field earning his "Block P".
In 1950, he was called to serve his country in the US Army. Deploying to the Korean Peninsula, he attained the rank of Sergeant First Class and was awarded the United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.
It was on February 13, 1954, that he was united in marriage to Saveria "Sadie" Geraci, a union blessed with five children. In 1956, Fran began a career with the Oneida National Bank of Utica, serving for over 36 years, retiring in 1992 as Assistant Vice - President in Branch Administration.
A quiet man with a big smile, he loved sports and was a die-hard fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants football and Notre Dame football. For many years, he was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society and a long-time lector at Mass.
On May 25, 1966, life changed forever when his beloved wife, Sadie, was called to her eternal reward leaving a void that could never be filled. From that moment, life became "Pa and the kids". His advice to his children, "Take people the way they are, not the way you want them to be".
Fran is survived by his children and their spouses, Michael and Diane Suppa, Francis, Jr. and Joanne Suppa, Mark and Dawn Suppa and Joseph Suppa, who resided with his dad; his grandchildren, Connie Suppa, Freddie Suppa, Sarah and Michael Piazza, Alyssa Suppa and Zachary Santino, Fran, III and Ashley Suppa, Lucas Suppa and Christine Raspante, Juliana Suppa, Josh and Amy Suppa, Joseph Suppa and Saveria "Sadie" Suppa; his great-grandchildren, Billy, Gianni, Arianna, Vincent, Francis, Isabella, Michael, Kurt and Shannon; his two sisters, Rosemarie Chiffy and Carmelita Scotellaro; his sister-in-law, Theresa Suppa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the Suppa, Chiffy, Scotellaro and Geraci families. He was predeceased by his wife, Sadie; daughter, Jeanmarie; granddaughter, Chrissy; brother, Sal; nephew, Steven; and his many in-laws of the Chiffy and Geraci families.
"Grandpa sends his special thanks to grandson, Michael Piazza, who was always there; he couldn't of done it without you."
Due to the current health concerns and keeping within CDC guidelines, Fran's family will honor him privately and he will be laid to rest with his loved ones at Calvary Cemetery.
During this challenging time for our country and community, we urge family and friends to leave a message of sympathy online at MattFuneralHome.com which will be a great source of comfort to the family.
"Well done, good and faithful servant, now enter your Master's house. You have fought the good fight; you have run a good race".
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.