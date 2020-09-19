Francis "Rick" Rickard 1925 - 2020
PROSPECT – Francis "Rick" Rickard, 95, of Church Street, passed away on September 17, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Rick was born on March 21, 1925, in Cold Brook, son of the late Howard and Gladys (Nellis) Rickard. His education at Poland Central was cut short due to his entry in the U. S. Army in 1943. Francis served with the 4th Armored Division during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946 at the rank of Corporal. After the war, he returned to Poland Central School and graduated with the Class of 1947. Francis again served in the Army for almost a year during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1951 at the rank of Sergeant. On April 19, 1952, he was united in marriage with Natalie Pogonowski, at St. John's Church, Newport. He had a distinguished 35 year career with the NYSDOT and retired as an Assistant Field Engineer.
Rick loved people and enjoyed conversation with anyone who would give him the time of day and a good cocktail. He was an avid card player and was always up for a round of golf. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing him knows he was a great man who valued his family and community.
Francis was a member and past commander of Adirondack Post #1118 American Legion in Cold Brook. He was also a member of the Boonville Elks Lodge, Remsen Post #982 V. F. W. and the Canadian Club.
Survivors besides his wife of 68 years, Natalie, include five children, David Rickard, of Prospect, Sandy (Randy) Cravis, of Lee Center, Ellen (Ed) DeMatteo, of Bushnell, FL, Brenda (Brian) Bowlds, of Minden, NV and Barry (Connie) Rickard, of Horseheads; five grandchildren, Josh Rickard, John and Nick DeMatteo, Casmira (Blake) Lee and Alison Rickard; one brother, Ward Rickard, of the Town of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, John and Glenn Rickard.
