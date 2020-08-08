1/1
Francis W. "Fran" Drury
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Fran" W. Drury 1935 - 2020
LIVERPOOL - Francis "Fran" W. Drury, 85, of Liverpool, formerly of Whitesboro, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born January 7, 1935, in Stittville, to Earl and Mary Drury. Fran's career was in the transportation management industry, which included employment at General Electric and St. Johnsbury Trucking. He was a member and Past President of the Transportation Club of Syracuse and had been a volunteer with the Whitesboro and Stittville Fire Departments.
In addition to his parents, Fran was predeceased by a sister, Dona Walawender. Surviving to cherish his memory, are his wife of 62 years, Joyce Evans Drury; his daughter, Beth Ann Drury, of Liverpool; his son, Dave (Christie) Drury, of Henrietta; his brother, Earl (Chris) Drury, of Chenango Forks; his sisters, Mary Miller, of CA and Lorna Perry, of Utica; his grandsons, Matthew (Melanie) and Stephen Drury; and by his great-granddaughter, Emma.
Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, August 10, 2020, with funeral service to follow, at Maurer Funeral Home, Inc., 300 Second St., Liverpool, NY. Burial will be in Pine Plains Cemetery in Clay.
Please consider contributions in Fran's memory to the Whitesboro Fire Department, 171 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro, NY 13492.
Please take a moment to sign the funeral home online guestbook and share your condolences and memories of Fran.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Maurer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Maurer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maurer Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Second Street
Liverpool, NY 13088
(315) 457-0770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maurer Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved