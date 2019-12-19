|
Francisco A. Capirci 1935 - 2019
UTICA – Mr. Francisco A. "Ciccio" Capirci, age 84, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Born in Aquino, Province of Frosinone, Italy on January 27, 1935, Francisco was the son of the late Angelo and Lucia (Ciccone) Capirci. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ciccio honorably served his country. At one time he was married to the former Marie (Moses) Capirci who passed away in 2018; to that marriage came the gift of their two sons, and their late infant daughter Lucinda Capirci who passed in February of 1956. On May 21, 1983 he was blessed with a second union to the former Angela DeCarlo with whom he shared thirty-five devoted years. They were loyal to each other and family was everything to them. Ciccio worked for twenty years at Joseph and Feiss, the company from which he retired.
Unfettered by his humble beginnings in Italy and a lack of formal education in the United States, Ciccio was never dissuaded. He persevered in areas that continually influenced his peers. He was a consummate example of how intuition could be used as a primary instrument to lead an enriched life.
Ciccio was self-taught in many disciplines where he became a skilled carpenter and an abundant gardener. He was also an excellent mechanic, restoring countless automobiles over the past fifty years. Most notably, he was admired for his true kindness and impeccable character. He was always present in conversation and made time for people without exception. Whether he was teaching his grandchildren gardening, sitting under the grapevine with family and friends or meeting someone for the first time, Ciccio made each person feel special without judgment.
During his recent health issues, he displayed the type of fearlessness and grace that defined his true essence. He possessed a simple knowledge about how each day should be lived to the fullest and how to lead by example with consideration and patience for others.
His legacy will always be wrapped around his youthful personality and charming smiles, challenging all of us to learn from his impressive and distinctive lessons. He will be greatly missed by all.
Francisco is survived by his loving wife, Angela; and his sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Lynn Capirci, and Stephen Capirci. He also leaves his sisters and brother-in-law, Rose and Biagio Patane, and Paula Nasto; his nieces and nephews, Peter Manzo, Steven and Margaret Manzo, Joseph Coco, Danielle and Steven Brucker, Christopher Coco and Tara Collins; his adored grandchildren, Kristy and Jon McIIwain, Amanda and Denis Kajazovic, Nicole "Frankie" Capirci; Lavon, Kimberly, Jennifer, Joshua, Tash, Diamond, and their mother Donna Capirci; Joe Finlon, Michelle Finlon and their father Lawrence Finlon; Joey DiMasse, Jr., Ryan Golding and Linda Newberry; his great-grandchildren, Austin, Gavin, Adelynn, Jordan, Madison, Danielle, and Edin; his step-children, Angela and Steve McDonnell, Joseph DiMasse, Marie Golding and partner Jose Perez; his sister-in-law, Diane Capirci and her children, Cindy Salas, Mark Capirci, Melissa Perez, and Diana Capirci; a special godson Donald Durso, Jr.; and his cousins in Italy, Adele, Sandro, Mario, Anna and Pietro, Teresa, Rosella, and Rosa. He was predeceased by his brother, Ret. USMC/MGySgt. Franco M. Capirci; his step-daughter Dawn Finlon; his granddaughter, Danielle Golding; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Vincenza (Altieri) DeCarlo; brother-in-law, John DeCarlo; his friend Donald Durso, Sr. who passed on December 6, 2019; and his dogs "Prince" and "Zeppelin".
The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the Utica Fire Department for their immediate response and valiant efforts.
The family honored his life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Francisco's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
