Frank A. Greco 1941 - 2019
U.S. Army Veteran
UTICA, NY - Mr. Frank A. Greco, age 77, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born in Utica, NY, on October 20, 1941, a son of the late Joseph J. and Grace M. (Tomaino) Greco. Frank was raised and educated in Utica, where he graduated from T.R. Proctor High School and continued his education at Utica College. Mr. Greco was a proud U.S. Army Veteran; he served during the Vietnam War. At one time, Mr. Greco held a position with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and later accepted a position with L.B. Security, in Utica, from which he retired. Frank was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish and a member of the Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity. At one time, Frank was an avid billiards player, a passionate Chess player and enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge.
He is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie C. (Greco) and Charles S. Marchione, Sr., of Syracuse and Elaine F. (Greco) and Joseph Furgol, of Utica; nieces and nephews, Deborah and Robert Torrick, of North Syracuse, Anthony J. Marchione, of Chittenango, Charles S. Marchione, Jr., of North Syracuse, Joseph J. Marchione, of Rochester, Graceann and David Guzski and Judy and Randy Crouse, all of Utica; great-nieces and great-nephews, Stevie Marie Torrick, Karlee Anne Marchione, Victoria Alaina Guzski and her fiancée, Richard Hensel, David J. Guzski, Randy J. Crouse and Kennedy Grace Crouse; and several cousins.
In keeping with Frank's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated, with Military Honors, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
The sincere compassion and longtime friendship shared by staff of Valehaven Community Residence in Camden, was of great comfort to Frank's family. They would also like to thank the staff of Willow Park Assisted Living Center, in North Utica, for the concern and care that they shared with Frank and his family during this very difficult time.
To view Mr. Greco's online memorial please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2019