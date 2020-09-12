Frank A. Loin 1930 - 2020
DEERFIELD/UTICA - Frank A. Loin, 89, passed away on September 11, 2020, after a brief illness.
Frank was born on October 21, 1930, in Utica, the son of Albert and Barbara Loin. He attended Seymour School, Utica Free Academy and Mohawk Valley Community College. He was also a proud Marine and served with the 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force during the Korean War.
On August 19, 1961, Frank married Virginia Seremet in St. Hedwig's Church in Southbridge, MA, with whom he has shared the last 59 years.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his daughters, Melissa Campbell and Michelle Blackburn; and his son, Michael Loin and his wife, Karen. He also leaves his five grandchildren, Scott, Andrew, Patrick, Amy and Brandon. Frank is also survived by his brother, Walter Loin and his wife, Paula; and his sister, Tecla Kondzielawa. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Mary Jordan and Barbara Dydula; and brothers, John Loin and Joseph Loin.
Frank retired from Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. as chief dispatcher of the Mohawk Valley region after 38 years of service. He was an energetic person who had multiple interests, especially gardening, wood carving, woodturning and his summer home in the Adirondacks, which he called his "gem." He loved helping out at River Road Greenhouse.
Frank was a member of the Erie Canal Woodcarvers, Mohawk Valley Woodturners, Kopernick Association and American Legion Post 229. At one time, he was Parks Commissioner for the Town of Deerfield.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation, at 12 p.m. from the funeral home and 1 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 229, 409 Herkimer Rd., Utica NY 13502 (www.utica229post.org
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org/donate
). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com
.