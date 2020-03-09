|
Frank A. Percacciante 1949 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mr. Frank A. Percacciante, age 71, was reunited with his wife Rosie and family who preceded him, when he passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was in the hearts of those he loved the most.
Frank was the son of the late Frank and Louise (Clarke) Percacciante. He is now reunited with his soul mate, the former Rosemarie Ferrese with whom he shared a 36-year loving marriage. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Frank T. and Rebecca Percacciante, and Jeffrey M. "Jeff" Percacciante; his 4-year-old granddaughter, Ella Rose, who loved her "Pop" and was the light of his life; his partner with whom he shared a loving companionship, Laura Bedford and her children, Davis, and Sean Bedford; and his sister, Carol Comenale. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, Goddaughter, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, John and Diane Zdanowicz, Marie Grimaldi, Jeanne and Thomas Zdanowicz, Kathleen and Budd Osborn, and Thomas and Donna Ferrese; and his loyal friends, Nick Crane, and George Beckwith. He was predeceased by his sisters, Lois Percacciante, and Linda Zdanowicz; and his brothers-in-law, James Comenale, and Fred J. Grimaldi, Jr.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Frank's Celebration of Life will commence at 7:00 at the funeral home. Donations may be considered to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society online at https://stevens-swan.org/donate/; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
