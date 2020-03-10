|
|
Frank A. Valeriano 1933 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Frank A. Valeriano, 86, of Whitesboro, passed away, March 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born, July 25, 1933, in Utica, a son of Joseph and Margaret Longo Valeriano. Frank graduated from Proctor High School. Mr. Valeriano proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Always a hard worker, Frank picked beans as a boy and retired from the family business, A. Valeriano and Sons. Following his retirement, he worked part time with Senior Network Health. He married Ellen Thomas (Gray) on April 1, 2001.
Frank loved music. He sang with Utica Maennerchor, Il Coro Italiano Chorale and Valley Voices for Christ. He attended Whitesboro Presbyterian Church. His memberships include the Utica Overseas Veteran Association and New Hartford American Legion Post 1376, his "Information Center".
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughter-in-law, Cheryl (Wayne Kelly) Valeriano, VA; grandchildren, Tiffany Valeriano, Germany, Miron (Jennifer) San Miguel, FL, Isaac (Hope) San Miguel, OH; and one great-grandchild on the way; stepdaughter, Sharon (Jeff) Bello, Utica; step-grandchildren, Alex Bello, Utica, Eric Bello, TN and Stacey (Richard Booth) Bello, Utica; step-great-grandchildren, Marylynn, RJ and Emily Booth; siblings and spouses, Jean Arcusa, MD, Marguerite (Gilbert) Scharf, Utica and Richard (Kathleen) Valeriano, NM; sisters-in-law, Marian Valeriano, Utica and Louise Valeriano, PA; brother-in-law, Richard (Linda) Thomas, Utica; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank was predeceased by his children, Frank Valeriano, Jr., and Margaret Buretta; and three brothers, Anthony, Alfred and Joseph Valeriano.
Calling hours are Sunday, March 15, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main Street, Whitesboro. Funeral services and Military Honors, will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Forest Hill Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to New Hartford American Legion Post 1376, 8616 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020