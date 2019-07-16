|
|
Frank A. Zammiello 1923 - 2019
Owner of Friendly Sign Service Co.
UTICA - Mr. Frank A. Zammiello, age 95, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community with his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 5, 1923 in Utica, a son of the late Pasquale and Rosina Staino Zammiello and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. He served our country during WW II in the US Army, as a map maker, where he had the privilege to escort General Dwight D. Eisenhower's son, John, who was also a map maker, for General Patton. On July 10, 1948, he was joined in marriage to Gloria Sisti in St. Anthony's Church, a blessed union of seventy years, until her passing on September 4, 2018. The couple resided in Utica, where Frank opened his sign business, "Friendly Sign Service Co.", which he operated for forty years, eventually merging with Color Ad Sign Co. In his retirement, he passed his legacy along to his son-in-law and grandson, John F. Vella, in the operation of "Utica Sign and Graphics Co".
Surviving are his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Therese A. and John Vella, of Utica; his cherished grandchildren, Jennifer and Sean Dougherty, John F. and Lesley Vella and Christopher and Marylisa Vella; cherished great-grandchildren, Mia Vella, Alexa Dougherty, Christian, Colin, Carson and Marco Vella; two sisters-in-law, Mary Perta and Fay Policelli; brother-in-law, Robert Sisti; and several nieces and nephews. Frank also leaves Dwight and Donna Davis, whom he loved as his own son and daughter-in-law and also their children and grandchildren, who were loved so deeply, Jason Davis, Dezeray Davis, Maryann and Mike Furmanski, Eileen and David Welsh, Michael and McKenzie Furmanski and Matthew and Kaylyn Welch, who cared for Frank with love and affection. He was predeceased by his sisters, Philomena and husband, Philip Arciero and Nora and husband, Tony Cerri; his in-laws and extended family.
His Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, with Military Honors conferred. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. The Vella and Davis families extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff of the Masonic Care Community, especially the Buffalo Household, for their constant care and compassion given to Frank, especially nurse, Mindy and his art teacher, Elizabeth.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019