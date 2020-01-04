|
Frank Anthony Tomaino 1925 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Frank Anthony Tomaino, age 94, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 with his family by his side in the comfort and dignity of his home.
Born in Utica on August 15, 1925, Frank was the son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Gaetano) Tomaino. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1943. A member of the United States Navy, Frank proudly served his country stateside in Great Lakes, Illinois. He then enrolled at Cornell University in the Dairy Science program. He accepted a position with the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets in the Rochester area as an inspector. Frank wed the former Ruth Soule with whom he shared a loving relationship and a happy family life. They were blessed with a wonderful marriage and four children. Ruth passed away in 1985. Frank was revitalized when he found love for a second time and married Carol Oddi. They were fortunate in blending this family and forming a devoted bond. Carol embraced the roles of second mom, grandma, and great-grandma.
Frank was the second generation owner of the Gold Medal Dairy located on 1331 Belle Avenue, and he was legendary..... He worked tirelessly to bring the retail store and dairy to a new level, and he knew his customers by name. He was known for making his specialty Italian cheeses until closing in 1988. At this point, retirement was not an acceptable way of life for Frank, so he continued to work for several area dairy companies, retiring 5 different times! He continued the tradition of making basket cheese at home with the third generation of the family.
A man of integrity laced with humor, Frank was an overall wonderful man. He was a great father, loved his children equally, and gave them his time and support. His patience was a virtue of his fatherhood, and his children reciprocated their respect graciously. He was also patient and passionate on the water as an angler. He taught each of his children, grandchildren, and even his great-grandsons how to fish, and at birth he bought each of them a fishing pole in the hope that they would love the sport as much as he did. His favorite place to drop a line was Oneida Lake drifting in his fishing boat. His camp in North Bay was a second home, a peaceful place where many memories were made. He also enjoyed celebrating family holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. He was generous with his time and served on the Board of Directors at Oneida-Lewis ARC for several years. Frank had a personal relationship with the Lord and his life will be celebrated at his home parish of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church.
Frank is survived by his devoted wife, Carol; his children and their spouses, Mark and Kathy Tomaino, Linda and Steven Unser, Joseph Tomaino, and Craig N. Tomaino; grandchildren, Michael Tomaino, Jill and Aaron, Ryan and Amanda; Kevin and Taylor Unser, Kyle Unser and Sara Hamblin; Nicole and Joel Holk; great-grandchildren, Landon, and Rocco Holk; Lennox; and the anticipation of the birth of Kevin and Taylor's baby boy. He also leaves his godson, Dominick Pepe; goddaughter, Joanne Mammone Mox; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Maureen Soule, Joanne and Edward Nash, Robert and Mary Ann "Pinky" Oddi, and Rosanne and Stephen Lahr. He will be remembered by his longtime friend and college roommate, Bill Buell, with whom he remained friends to the end. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane and Paul Meyers, and Antoinette and Frank P. Mammone; brother, Albert Tomaino; and sister-in-law, Beverly Scaglia. In addition, he was predeceased by several beloved brothers and sisters-in-law from Ruth's family.
The children are truly grateful to Carol for the love and care she shared with their dad, …nobody could have done it better; and the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care for their assistance and sincere support during the brief duration it was provided to Frank.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be directed to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org or The Arc/Oneida-Lewis Chapter online at http://www.thearcolc.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frank's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday morning at 10:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020