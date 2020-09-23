Frank C. Rockwell, Sr. 1946 - 2020UTICA - Frank Charles Rockwell left this world on September 20, 2020 to join his wife, Janet Rockwell, in Heaven.Born on September 9, 1946, in Salzburg, Austria, Frank came to America as an infant and lived with his family on Frankfort Hill.He married the love of his life on September 4, 1965. He served in the United States Army from 1965-1968 as a Heavy Equipment Operator -62 Echo, spending a year overseas in Korea on the DMZ. In 1968, Frank and Janet moved to Marcy, NY, where they raised their three children. After retiring as Service Manager from Utica Mack, he followed his dream of becoming the owner/operator of Rockwell Transport. Frank and Janet relocated to Apache Junction, AZ, in 2002, where they both worked for Pinkerton Security until retirement. After the loss of his devoted wife of 51 years in 2016, Frank returned to Utica, NY, to live with his youngest daughter and her family.Frank was a master diesel mechanic and was well known for always lending a helping hand to any truck driver needing help getting their truck back on the road. His love for mechanics didn't stop at work; he and Janet spent years restoring classic cars and attending car shows. Frank was a WWII history buff and enjoyed building model airplanes. He was a member of several American Legions throughout the years (Oriskany Post 1448, Apache Post 27 and Whitesboro Post 1113). He was a strong, proud man of few words with a heart of gold who spent his entire life loving his wife and family. Frank was feisty and fun, enjoyed having drinks with friends, laughing and listening to old country music.Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Irene (Gregory) Rockwell; and his father, Arthur Charles Rockwell.He is survived by his three children, Frank (Vickie) Rockwell, Lisa (Tim) Atanasoff and Lori (Marcel) Wrobel; four grandchildren, Amy (Doug) Hurley, Tim (Katie) Atanasoff, Jennifer Atanasoff and Morgan Wrobel; and five great-grandchildren, Carson, Owen and Harper Hurley and Dallas and Charlotte Atanasoff. He also is survived by his mother, Maria Rockwell; his sister, Sharon Dumenigo; three cousins, Tom (Maryann), Michael (Barbara) and Tim (Sarah) Hulser; and his favorite aunt, Anne Hulser.Friends are invited to call on the family on Saturday, September 26, from 4:30 to 7:30, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro; funeral services will immediately follow calling hours. In accordance with the CDC and NYS Funeral Directors Association guidelines, social distancing must be adhered to and masks must be worn. Due to the current restrictions we will allow 15 callers to enter as 15 leave.