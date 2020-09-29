1/
Frank Edgar Key
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Edgar Key 1927 - 2020
LAKE PLACID, FLORIDA - Frank Edgar Key, 93, passed away, September 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton.
He was born, June 30, 1927, in Quebec, Canada, to Isaiah and Christine Key. As a young man, Frank worked on a potato farm in Bridgewater and later purchased a dairy farm in N. Brookfield. He was later employed, for many years, as a District Manager for Na-Chur's Plant Food Company, Marion, OH. After moving from Bouckville to Lake Placid, FL, Frank worked as a trucker for a citrus company and ran his own lawn care business. He was a member of Eastside Christian Church, Lake Placid, FL.
Frank enjoyed his large family, gardening, tinkering in the garage and The Booth Brothers.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Key; a daughter, Cindy Cody; and a son-in-law, Mark Hendrix.
He is survived by sons, Carl (Charlene), Steve (Karen) and Terry (Emma); and daughters, Gwen Hendrix and Becky (Brian) White. Frank also leaves behind 20 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
In celebration of going home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, a 10:30 service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery, Bridgewater.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved