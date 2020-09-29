Frank Edgar Key 1927 - 2020

LAKE PLACID, FLORIDA - Frank Edgar Key, 93, passed away, September 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton.

He was born, June 30, 1927, in Quebec, Canada, to Isaiah and Christine Key. As a young man, Frank worked on a potato farm in Bridgewater and later purchased a dairy farm in N. Brookfield. He was later employed, for many years, as a District Manager for Na-Chur's Plant Food Company, Marion, OH. After moving from Bouckville to Lake Placid, FL, Frank worked as a trucker for a citrus company and ran his own lawn care business. He was a member of Eastside Christian Church, Lake Placid, FL.

Frank enjoyed his large family, gardening, tinkering in the garage and The Booth Brothers.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Key; a daughter, Cindy Cody; and a son-in-law, Mark Hendrix.

He is survived by sons, Carl (Charlene), Steve (Karen) and Terry (Emma); and daughters, Gwen Hendrix and Becky (Brian) White. Frank also leaves behind 20 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

In celebration of going home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, a 10:30 service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery, Bridgewater.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store