Frank Iagnocco 1933 - 2020
HOWELL, MI - Frank Iagnocco, of Howell, MI, died, following a long battle with diabetes and pulmonary disease, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and listening to his favorite opera aria, at Providence Hospital (Novi). He was 87.
Born in Utica, NY, on January 21, 1933, to Michelarcangelo and Beatrice (Vecciarelli) Iagnocco, proud Italian immigrants. He married Marie (Vito) Iagnocco on May 7, 1955, the love and soulmate of his life. He went on to specialize in metallurgy initially at Kelsey-Hayes in Utica, NY before accepting a job transfer to Kelsey-Hayes in Brighton, MI, in 1976. He would go on working there (later Wyman Gordon) for another 17 years until his retirement in 1993.
Frank was a WWII aviation buff, phenomenal cook and a lover of Italian opera. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, enjoying music, wine and home cooked food – exclaiming "mangia!".
Preceeded in death by his love, Marie; and brother, Mario; he is survived by his brother, Pierre and (Arlene) Iagnocco; and sister-in-law, Esther and (Louis) Comito, of Utica, NY; children, Michael and (Jodie) Iagnocco, of NC, Dawn and (David) Ryder and Paul and (Renee) Iagnocco, of MI; his grandchildren, Elyssa and Alex Iagnocco, Michael and (Jamie) Ryder, Gary and (Alisha) Ryder, Gabriella Iagnocco, Erica, Christine and Brendon Thompson; great-grandchildren, Juliana, Corbin, Lincoln, Harper, Lennox, Zayden, Mia Briella, Roman and Owen; as well as nieces and nephews; godchildren; and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held on Thursday (today), January 30, with visitation between 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Herrmann Funeral Home, Fowlerville, MI. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 31 at St. John's Catholic Church, Howell, MI.
Arrangements entrusted to Herrmann Funeral Home.
