Frank J. Murphy 1928 - 2019
REMSEN - Frank J. Murphy, 91, of Fairchild Road, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Rome on February 24, 1928, to James and Elizabeth Shanley, and was one of 14 children. When he was four years old, his mother passed away, then at age 5, he was placed in an orphanage in Utica. At the age of 7, he was adopted by James and Theresa Murphy and was raised on the family farm in Ilion, NY. Over time, Frank was able to find his brothers and sisters of which only two remain, his brother, Bernard Wolf, of Clinton, and a brother, Thomas Nelson, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Frank was always a strong man and a very hard worker. He was employed for 45 years as a Ready Mix Driver, retiring from Carparelli Bros. in 1998. He then worked part time for Madden Concrete alongside his son, Tom Murphy. As much as Frank loved his work, there was nothing that he loved more than his family. He was in constant contact whether they were near or far. He had grown to cherish his extended family that surrounds his home on Fairchild Road. Frank met the love of his life, Mary Jane Williams, and married her on June 17, 1967, in Remsen, where the couple has resided ever since.
They have five children together, Theresa (Tom) McDonald, Remsen, Thomas (Tracy) Murphy, Remsen, Garrie (Dan) Smith, Westernville, Gilbert Murphy, Remsen, and James (Brande) Murphy, Remsen; a daughter from a previous marriage, Patricia (Mike) Rogers, Waterville; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Frank's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Hospice for all the wonderful care shown.
Frank's funeral will be held on Friday, July 5, at 1 p.m. at Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen. Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. Burial in Fairchild Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019