Frank J. Place
Frank J. Place 1937 - 2020
UTICA - Frank J. "Tyke" Place, 83, of Spruce St., passed away, Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born, July 22, 1937, in Utica, a son of the late Frank J. and Mayme LaBella Place and was a graduate of Proctor High School. From 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1958, Frank proudly served in the U.S. Navy. On January 9, 1961, Frank was united in marriage to Mary Jane Orlando in Old St. John's Historic Church, Utica, a loving union of over 59 years. Frank was the second truck driver hired at the local UPS facility where he worked for 35 years until retiring in 1995.
He enjoyed going to casinos, especially Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He also enjoyed watching football. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Mary Jane; a daughter and son-in-law, Rene' and Andre' Kallay, of New Hartford; grandchildren, Kayla and Alex Gonzalez, of Utica; Kristopher and Emily Kallay, of Rome and their son, Andre' Joseph, who was the light of Frank's eye; a brother-in-law, Edward A. Pilawa, of Chesapeake, VA; sister-in-law, Jenifer Orlando, of Utica; nieces and nephews, Lynne (Doug) Jackson, Laurie (Rich) Mumm, all of Chesapeake, VA; Edward (Maria) Pilawa, of Las Vegas, NV; Mark Pilawa, of Utica; Tracy (Pat) Fiore and Marlo (Frank) Ward, all of Utica; several cousins, including very special cousins, Mary Lou Cotton, of Ballston Spa; Marilyn Dovi and Rosann (Ben) Rolchigo, all of Utica; a special friend, Philip DiPerna, of NY Mills, who was like a brother to Frank; and several grand nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Camille Pilawa; and a brother, Nicholas F. Place.
In keeping with Frank's wishes, there are no calling hours and funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Utica.
If wishing to make a contribution in his memory, please consider the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org; or Stevens Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 or at stevens-swan.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc., under the direction of David L. Tedesco.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
A Life full of pride, love and devotion.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
