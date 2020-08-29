Frank J. Surace 1940 - 2020

MYRTLE BEACH - Frank J. Surace, 80, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on June 10, 2020.

Frank was born in Utica, NY, son of the late Frank A. and Angela (Pisano) Surace.

Frank graduated from Proctor High School and MVCC. He had multiple jobs throughout his career. They included horse trainer, stock broker and salesman for computer software.

Frank leaves a son, Sean Surace, of SC; and granddaughters, Meghan and Lily Surace, of NC; and a sister, Marie Suppa, of Canastota. He also leaves nephews, Michael and Gerald Suppa; and many cousins and friends in the Utica area.



