Frank J. Thrasher, Jr. 1949 - 2020
CLINTON - Frank J. Thrasher, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his home, with his loving wife, Doris, at his side.
He was born in Utica, on November 12, 1949, the son of the late Frank J. Thrasher, Sr., and Jane Thrasher.
Frank was raised in Utica, where he graduated from high school. Following high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps, seeing tours in Vietnam. He later went on to serve a 20-year career in the United States Army, retiring in 1993, with the rank of Sergeant First Class. Following his retirement, Frank went on to get an Associates Degree from SUNY Morrisville. On October 7, 2000, he married Doris M. Tallman. Frank was of the Catholic Faith. He will be deeply missed, not only by Doris and family, but his friends at L.B.J.'s Lunch Box.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Doris; his two children; his four step-children and his five grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous other family members.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be private with burial in Madison Village Cemetery. The Paul Funeral Home of Madison has been entrusted to Frank's final wishes.
To leave a message, or to offer a condolence, please visit, paulfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Funeral Home
3592 South St
Madison, NY 13402
315-893-7272
