Frank Kokocinski
Frank Kokocinski 1925 - 2020
Devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather
UTICA - Frank Kokocinski, 95, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Frank was born on March 24, 1925, in Potulice, Poland, the son of Piotr and Leokadia Kokocinski. He was educated in Poland and at the age of 18 was captured by the Nazis and spent the next two years in a concentration camp. After his escape and surviving the Holocaust, Frank met Wanda Mathes in Germany and wed on October 16, 1954, a loving union of 65 years. Frank and Wanda moved to the United States following the end of WWII, taught themselves English, in an effort to start their new lives.
Frank was employed with Chicago Pneumatic as a machinist for 33 years prior to his retirement.
Frank was also a dedicated member of the Polish Veteran Association Post #13 for over 50 years. Frank was proud of his Polish Heritage and enjoyed marching in many Memorial and Veterans Day Parades over the years.
Frank loved sports, especially soccer and baseball with the New York Yankees being his favorite team. Frank's most loved pastime was spending time with his family. He loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many endeavors including sports and recitals and was present for every game, often seen carrying his lawn chair to the sidelines.
Surviving besides his beloved wife, Wanda, are two daughters and sons-in-law, Anita and John Fuller, Binghamton and Irena and Andrew Manolescu, New York Mills; grandchildren, Frank (Holly) Fuller, Nicole (Brian) Stalnaker and Luke (Danielle) Manolescu; great-grandchildren, Ava, Reese, Matthew, Emery Fuller, Will and Adler Stalnaker; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was predeceased by four sisters and a brother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Frank's name to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Memorial Fund.
The Kokocinski family extends their gratitude to Angelo Spiridlozzi for the care and compassion shown to Frank.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
