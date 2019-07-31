|
Frank L. Murray, III 1966 - 2019
SPRINGFIELD - Frank Luke Murray, III, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 29, 2019 at his home.
He was born on February 3, 1966, in Westerly, RI, son of Antoinette Girouard Murray and the late Frank L. Murray. A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of Mount Markham High School, furthered his education graduating from SUNY Morrisville and Diesel Technical Institute in Enfield, CT. Mr. Murray had worked for 11 years as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator for HO Penn Company in Newington, CT, then as a mechanic with the New York State Department of Transportation for 14 years and currently for the New York State Canal Corporation as a heavy equipment operator. He and his wife, Cheryl, have lived in Springfield since 2006. Frank found great joy in owning and working his own hobby farm with beef cattle, pigs and chickens. In his leisure time he was an avid bird watcher.
To all who knew him, he was found him to be a kind, caring and helpful man. He was always ready to lend a hand while looking for nothing in return. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family, especially his two cherished sons.
Surviving are his mother, Antoinette; his loving wife, Cheryl Bowen Murray; two sons, Frank L. Murray, IV and Sean Murray, all of Springfield; four sisters, Patricia Anne Murray and her husband, Russell Carpenter, of Edmeston, Denise McLean, of Stamford, Jane F. Murray and Susan A. Murray, both of Springfield; two sisters-in-law, Patti Bowen and Linda Bowen with Robert Kirker, all of Albany; a niece, Jackie McLean; one great-niece, Alexis Sartar; and a great-nephew, Anthony Sartar. Besides his father, Frank Luke Murray, II, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jason McLean.
Calling hours for Mr. Murray will take place on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A funeral service will be immediately after, at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Richfield Springs.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Cooperstown Emergency Squad or the Springfield Emergency Responders. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019