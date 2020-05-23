Frank M. Pedersen 1935 - 2020
NORTH BAY - Frank M. Pedersen, 84, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home.
Frank was born June 1, 1935, in Sherburne, to Andrew and Susan Potter Pedersen. Frank was employed by General Electric in Utica from 1958-1972, before moving to California to work for National Semi-Conductor, later moving to North Bay where he had been a resident for the last 15 years. Frank proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. He enjoyed country music, especially bluegrass and loved Johnny Cash.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Elsie Pence; a daughter, Christine (Russ) Serenka; a son, Keith Pedersen; two grandchildren, Russell and Kristin Serenka; two sisters, Edna Pryputniewicz and Mary Young; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one son, Ronald; ten brothers, Andrew, William, Floyd, Alfred, Arden, Donald, Leland, Robert, Harold, and Gerald; and one sister, Evelyn.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY, are private. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.