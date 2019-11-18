|
|
Dr. Frank P. Iuorno, Sr. 1932 - 2019
RICHMOND, VA - Dr. Frank P. Iuorno, Sr., passed away, peacefully with family members by his side, on November 15, 2019, in Richmond, VA.
He was born on October 15, 1932, in Utica, the son of Pasquale and Mary Pavese Iuorno.
Frank graduated from Proctor High School ('50), followed by Hamilton College ('54) and Columbia University College of Dental Medicine ('58) and residency in Orthodontics ('60). In 1966, he married Roseann Moreno and celebrated 53 years of blissful marriage. He truly enjoyed serving the greater Utica community as a well-respected orthodontist for over 40 years. Frank was an accomplished pianist and musician. He loved to sail, hunt and fish and annually nurtured a productive vegetable garden. He was an active member of the New Hartford School Board and his never-ending thirst for knowledge led him to study the German, Italian, Chinese and Russian languages. Above all, Frank will be lovingly remembered for his faithful commitment to family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Mariangela (Iuorno) Castellano, along with her husband, Frank and their son, David Castellano. Surviving in addition to his wife, Roseann; are his sons, Dr. Frank Iuorno, Jr., wife, Maria and granddaughters, Julianna and Jacquelyn, Dr. Joseph Iuorno, wife, Karyn (Abele) and granddaughters, Gabriella and Sophia; his daughter, Mary (Iuorno) Boyle, husband, John and grandsons, Jack and Rocco. He also leaves his nephew, Cosmo Castellano, wife, Nancy and son, Robert Castellano and Diane (Cavallaro) Castellano; as well as nieces, Elisa Moreno, Suzanne Vercruysse, Amy Moreno and Claudia Williams. He also leaves other cousins and relatives in the Greater Utica area.
Funeral services will be private. An additional Celebration of Life will be planned in New Hartford, in the summer of 2020.
For those who would like to be included in the New Hartford celebration, please send name and address to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or , via Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019