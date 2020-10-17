Frank P. Parkola, Jr. 1955 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Frank P. Parkola, Jr., was welcomed into the arms of the angels on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born April 15, 1955, to the late Frank P. and Sadie (Biernat) Parkola. He was a graduate of Clinton Central School. His shoes will be difficult to fill at Collins Aerospace, where he has worked for more than 15 years.
He was a devout Catholic, and said the rosary every single day on his way to work. He lived to serve others and found no greater joy than lending a hand to a friend or family member.
He was truly grateful for every single day he lived, every experience he had, every person he met and was always sure to express that gratitude out loud. He was a man that rarely sat still and was always tinkering, fixing and working on a project, large or small. From a young age, he was always curious about how things worked. He would even take apart and reassemble his matchbox cars. He taught himself how to do everything from plumbing, to electrical work, to auto repair. He was thrilled to be given the challenge of figuring out what was wrong with something so he could fix it. Frank single-handedly built two homes, from the first shovel of dirt, to the very last shingle. He was very proud of this accomplishment. To know Frank was to know genuine gratitude and happiness in the simple things in life. His contagious laugh, endless stories, strong handshake, powerful hugs and warm presence have left their mark on anyone lucky enough to have met him.
Frank always dreamed of having children and a large family. In 2013, he had the great fortune of meeting the love of his life, Connie. With their union, came a ready-made family, who Frank embraced as his own. He was proudly referred to as "Bonus Dad" by Connie's children and "Grampa Frank" or "Grampa Hank" by their 5 grandchildren. Everyone has always told Frank he was the missing piece of the family that no one knew they needed until they had him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; his sister, Karen Laplander and husband, James Laplander; his brother, Michael Parkola and Lisa Malorzo; his niece, Heather Strobino and husband, Joshua Calpin; his bonus children: Kara (Sean) Patterson, Brian (Tiffany) Shovlin, and Tyler Shovlin; and his five grandchildren: Briar, Addison, Aiden, Saryn and Story. Also surviving is his best friend, Kyle Johnson, and his beautiful daughters, Kayleigh and Karissa, all of whom Frank loved like family.
He was predeceased by his father, Frank Sr. in 2002; and his mother, Sadie, in 2019.
Due to the ongoing concern about Covid-19, the family will hold a private service and burial. Friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Frank's Life, which will be scheduled for the late spring or early summer.
Arrangements are under the care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc., Parish, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Pediatric Cancer Fund, in Memory of Frank Parkola, payable to and mailed to The Upstate Foundation, 750 East Adams St., CAB 325, Syracuse, NY 13210.
